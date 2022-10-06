Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $89.22

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.19 on Monday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

