Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives $186.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JFHHF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

JFHHF opened at $1.39 on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.