Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Analysis

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Evans Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.45% 13.45% 1.06% Alerus Financial 20.32% 13.69% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evans Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.08 $24.04 million $4.22 8.62 Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.89 $52.68 million $2.55 8.89

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Evans Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

