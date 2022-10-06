Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $41.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BEP opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

