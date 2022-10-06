Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT at $52.00

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Stelco Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

