Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.63

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DRH stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

