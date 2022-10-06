Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,836 ($22.18) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4,478.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Group Company Profile

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.