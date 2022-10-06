Gateley’s (GTLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gateley Price Performance

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,604.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($2.95).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

