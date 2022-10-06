Gateley’s (GTLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Gateley Price Performance
Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,604.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($2.95).
About Gateley
