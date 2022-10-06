Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matrix Service Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.76.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
