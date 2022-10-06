Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matrix Service Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matrix Service by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 264.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 235.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

