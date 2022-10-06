Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 750 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

easyJet Stock Down 4.1 %

EZJ stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.49) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.31.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

