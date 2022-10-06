Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($22.25) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,948.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,084.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.

Insider Transactions at Greggs

About Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

See Also

