HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 705 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 472.40 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.33 billion and a PE ratio of 800.68. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 397.90 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.83.

Insider Activity

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.