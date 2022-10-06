Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca to a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,944 ($120.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £154.08 billion and a PE ratio of -169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £105.77 and a 200 day moving average of £104.98.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

