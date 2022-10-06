BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 315.43% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

