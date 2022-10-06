Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Down 2.5 %

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,128.50 ($13.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3,134.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,233.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,338.29. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.