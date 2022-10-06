Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €0.85 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €0.85 ($0.87) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPA AF opened at €1.28 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.28. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($14.95).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

