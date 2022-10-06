Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DAL opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

