Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 2.8 %

FRA:FPE opened at €22.55 ($23.01) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.12.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

