HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.98% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 8.1 %

HFG stock opened at €21.86 ($22.31) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

