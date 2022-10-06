LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.8 %

FRA LEG opened at €61.40 ($62.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.87. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

