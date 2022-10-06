Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €201.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($205.10) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €105.50 ($107.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.05. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

