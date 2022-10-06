Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

