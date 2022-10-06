Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €71.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($72.45) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GXI stock opened at €53.15 ($54.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a one year high of €87.25 ($89.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.