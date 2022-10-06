Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 13th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

