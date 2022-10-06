Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €32.00 ($32.65) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

