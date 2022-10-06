Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 3.7 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.