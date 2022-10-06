United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

