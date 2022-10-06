Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,345.44 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,345.44 ($2,834.03).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 225.70 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.86. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 663.82.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.