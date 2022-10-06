Myriam Madden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Myriam Madden acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($5,781.78).

Invesco Asia Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:IAT opened at GBX 320 ($3.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 331.64. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of £213.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

