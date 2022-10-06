Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $428,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

