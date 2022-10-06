Richard Simpson Purchases 14,695 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson acquired 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Stock Down 3.0 %

LON WJG opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The company has a market cap of £251.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,266.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.91. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.80 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.