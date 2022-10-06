Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lowered by Analyst

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

ILMN opened at $218.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,641.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

