Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $305.08 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

