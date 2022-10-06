Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

