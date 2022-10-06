PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.2 %

PCH opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

