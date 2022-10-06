GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.67. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.79.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

