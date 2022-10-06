Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,108,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 212,696 shares during the period.

BWC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

