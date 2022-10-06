Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

MLM stock opened at $334.29 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

