MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $17.90. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 5,627 shares.

Specifically, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

