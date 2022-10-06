FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Decreased by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

