CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 426,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
