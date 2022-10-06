Avis Budget Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the average daily volume of 2,671 put options.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

