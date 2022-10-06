Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $243.88 and last traded at $245.77. Approximately 3,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,640,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.48.

Specifically, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

