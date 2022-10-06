Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 92,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,724 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

