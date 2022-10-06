Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.54. 19,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 910,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

