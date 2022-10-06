Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.50. The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 112,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,671,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 688,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 591,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

