Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adobe Put Options (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 47,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 27,414 put options.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $297.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.79. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

