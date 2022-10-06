Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adobe Put Options (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 47,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 27,414 put options.
Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $297.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.79. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Adobe
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
