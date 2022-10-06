Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Grows By 7.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baozun Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
