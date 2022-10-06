Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Grows By 7.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baozun Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.81. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.