BlackRock Income Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th (NYSE:BKT)

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
BKT opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.30.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
