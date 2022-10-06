BlackRock Income Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th (NYSE:BKT)

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

BKT opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.30.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

