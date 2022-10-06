Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Trading Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. 4,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Specifically, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 444.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

